Brokerages Set Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) Target Price at $26.67

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.67.

MNMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Friday, April 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNMD opened at $3.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $137.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.05. Mind Medicine has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $19.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mind Medicine (MindMed) ( NASDAQ:MNMD Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.10). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mind Medicine will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Schond L. Greenway sold 11,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $37,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 248,031 shares in the company, valued at $793,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mind Medicine (MindMed) news, CFO Schond L. Greenway sold 11,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $37,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 248,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $793,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Barrow sold 15,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $49,606.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 623,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,920 shares of company stock worth $108,544. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 27,551.5% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 9,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 9,092 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 235.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10,492 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

