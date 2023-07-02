Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR) Receives GBX 1,159.38 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR – Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,159.38 ($14.74).

FEVR has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,000 ($12.71) to GBX 1,500 ($19.07) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.26) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.71) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.07) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

Fevertree Drinks Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of FEVR stock opened at GBX 1,219 ($15.50) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,359.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,202.26. Fevertree Drinks has a fifty-two week low of GBX 804.50 ($10.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,489 ($18.93). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,804.76, a P/E/G ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07.

About Fevertree Drinks

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers Indian, Mediterranean, elderflower, cucumber, damson and sloe berry, rhubarb and raspberry, aromatic, lemon, and Clementine tonic water products; gingers; sodas; cola and lemonades; cocktails; and sparkling soft drinks.

