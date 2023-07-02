IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Receives $140.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $140.83.

IPGP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $140.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPG Photonics Trading Up 1.1 %

IPGP opened at $135.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.74, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.21. IPG Photonics has a twelve month low of $79.88 and a twelve month high of $137.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.62.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $347.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.60 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that IPG Photonics will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.13, for a total value of $941,572.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,353,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,237,721.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eric Meurice sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $104,883.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,203,362.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.13, for a total transaction of $941,572.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,353,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,237,721.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,822 shares of company stock worth $5,693,550. 37.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of IPG Photonics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPGP. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 363.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 59.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

(Free Report

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.