Brokerages Set G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) PT at $16.60

Shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.60.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

G1 Therapeutics Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:GTHX opened at $2.49 on Thursday. G1 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $17.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $128.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

G1 Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GTHX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $12.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.54 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 219.66% and a negative return on equity of 222.92%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that G1 Therapeutics will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTHX. State Street Corp increased its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 1,038.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,618,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,214,000 after buying an additional 1,476,175 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 246.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 964,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 686,025 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 486.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 728,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after buying an additional 603,926 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 531.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 647,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 544,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 994,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 362,810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.02% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.