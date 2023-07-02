Analysts Set Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) PT at $130.20

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF – Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $130.20.

A number of brokerages have commented on TWODF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 128 ($1.63) to GBX 130 ($1.65) in a research note on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 120 ($1.53) to GBX 130 ($1.65) in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 152 ($1.93) to GBX 149 ($1.89) in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 114 ($1.45) to GBX 111 ($1.41) in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, HSBC cut Taylor Wimpey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd.

Taylor Wimpey Stock Performance

Shares of Taylor Wimpey stock opened at $1.57 on Thursday. Taylor Wimpey has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.43.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

