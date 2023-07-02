Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Receives $16.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

Institutional Trading of Sally Beauty

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 0.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 103,797 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 28,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 63,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Stock Performance

SBH opened at $12.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Sally Beauty has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $18.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.94.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 62.12% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $919.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sally Beauty will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

