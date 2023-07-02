WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Receives $6.92 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.92.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on WW International from $7.00 to $7.50 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Craig Hallum cut WW International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised WW International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.80 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of WW International in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut WW International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st.

Shares of WW International stock opened at $6.72 on Thursday. WW International has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $10.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.18. The company has a market cap of $528.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at WW International

WW International ( NASDAQ:WW Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.23. WW International had a negative net margin of 36.74% and a negative return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $241.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.77 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that WW International will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WW International news, Director Denis F. Kelly purchased 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.86 per share, with a total value of $109,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 96,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,878.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder S.A. Westend sold 14,818,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $105,950,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Denis F. Kelly purchased 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.86 per share, for a total transaction of $109,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,878.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WW. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WW International by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 34,597 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of WW International by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 511,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 12,510 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of WW International in the third quarter worth approximately $668,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of WW International by 9.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 13,311 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of WW International by 56.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 119,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 42,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight loss and weight management journeys.

