Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Receives $30.85 Average Price Target from Analysts

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.85.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TVTX shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $15.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.30 and a 200-day moving average of $19.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.46. Travere Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $29.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Travere Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TVTX Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $56.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 236.09% and a negative net margin of 130.98%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics will post -4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 39.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 319,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,194,000 after acquiring an additional 90,883 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 3.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 59,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 263,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after buying an additional 95,562 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,217,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,367,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,234,000 after buying an additional 143,853 shares during the period.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

