Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Receives $10.44 Consensus PT from Analysts

Wallbox (NYSE:WBXFree Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.44.

WBX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Wallbox in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Wallbox from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Wallbox from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Wallbox from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Wallbox from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Wallbox

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Wallbox during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wallbox in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Wallbox in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wallbox in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Wallbox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Wallbox Stock Performance

NYSE:WBX opened at $3.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.09. Wallbox has a twelve month low of $2.44 and a twelve month high of $10.42.

Wallbox Company Profile

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar1 & 2, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.

