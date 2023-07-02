Analysts Set ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) PT at $81.40

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.40.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASGN. Bank of America lowered ASGN from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $109.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on ASGN from $84.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on ASGN from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on ASGN in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ASGN from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASGN

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASGN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ASGN by 56.7% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of ASGN by 7.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASGN by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in shares of ASGN by 22.4% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of ASGN by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASGN Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ASGN opened at $75.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.55. ASGN has a 52-week low of $63.27 and a 52-week high of $106.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). ASGN had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ASGN will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.

