Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Receives $60.63 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.63.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BOSSY. UBS Group initiated coverage on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Hugo Boss from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

Hugo Boss Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BOSSY opened at $15.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.24. Hugo Boss has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $15.43.

Hugo Boss Increases Dividend

Hugo Boss ( OTCMKTS:BOSSY Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter. Hugo Boss had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 5.72%.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.1335 per share. This is a positive change from Hugo Boss’s previous dividend of $0.10. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Hugo Boss’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.90%.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

(Free Report

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It also offers licensed products comprising of fragrances, eyewear, watches, children's fashion, and dog related accessories. The company markets and sells its products under the BOSS and HUGO brand names through freestanding stores, shop-in-shops, factory outlets, multi-brand stores, and franchise business, as well as online retailers, distribution, and stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.