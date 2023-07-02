Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Receives $29.86 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.86.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KURA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Kura Oncology Price Performance

Shares of KURA opened at $10.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $724.10 million, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 21.65 and a current ratio of 21.65. Kura Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $9.49 and a fifty-two week high of $19.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.16.

Insider Activity at Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.04. Analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kura Oncology news, Director Thomas Malley purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 139,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,604,905.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KURA. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Kura Oncology by 18.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 47.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 11,227 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 38.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,070,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,217,000 after purchasing an additional 296,175 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,330,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,553,000 after purchasing an additional 56,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the first quarter worth $180,000.

About Kura Oncology

(Free Report

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.