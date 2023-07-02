Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Receives C$47.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$47.80.

Several research firms have recently commented on BLX. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Boralex from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, CSFB upgraded shares of Boralex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st.

Get Boralex alerts:

Boralex Price Performance

Shares of BLX stock opened at C$36.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Boralex has a 1-year low of C$33.96 and a 1-year high of C$51.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$37.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$38.72.

Boralex Dividend Announcement

Boralex ( TSE:BLX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$298.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$283.55 million. Boralex had a return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 2.53%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boralex will post 1.0646869 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Boralex’s payout ratio is currently 300.00%.

About Boralex

(Free Report

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2022, the company had interests in 90 wind farms with an installed capacity of 2,584 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; and 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 255 MW.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.