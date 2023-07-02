Analysts Set SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Target Price at GBX 316.43

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG – Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 316.43 ($4.02).

SSPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of SSP Group from GBX 325 ($4.13) to GBX 340 ($4.32) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.69) target price on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.45) target price on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st.

In other news, insider Patrick Coveney sold 19,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.14), for a total value of £48,276.15 ($61,380.99). In other news, insider Patrick Coveney sold 19,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.14), for a total value of £48,276.15 ($61,380.99). Also, insider Tim Lodge purchased 4,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 264 ($3.36) per share, for a total transaction of £12,777.60 ($16,246.15). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 4,984 shares of company stock worth $1,315,306. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSPG opened at GBX 250.80 ($3.19) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 260.57 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 254.19. SSP Group has a one year low of GBX 181.45 ($2.31) and a one year high of GBX 283.20 ($3.60). The company has a market cap of £2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25,080.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 541.40, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in the United kingdom and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries. SSP Group plc was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

