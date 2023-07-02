Brokerages Set LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Price Target at $37.63

Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.63.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LTC. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on LTC Properties from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on LTC Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on LTC Properties from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on LTC Properties from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

LTC Properties Price Performance

LTC Properties stock opened at $33.02 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.87. LTC Properties has a 1 year low of $30.87 and a 1 year high of $45.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 17.30 and a current ratio of 17.30.

LTC Properties Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of LTC Properties

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 78.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,319,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,121,000 after purchasing an additional 34,047 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,551,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,344,000 after purchasing an additional 124,823 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,741,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,652,000 after purchasing an additional 208,011 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 917,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,245,000 after purchasing an additional 191,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in LTC Properties by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 859,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,199,000 after acquiring an additional 25,018 shares in the last quarter. 70.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LTC Properties

(Free Report

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 215 properties in 29 states with 31 operating partners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.