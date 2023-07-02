Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by DA Davidson from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Jerash Holdings (US) Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Jerash Holdings (US) stock opened at $3.72 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.40. The company has a market cap of $45.76 million, a P/E ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.00. Jerash Holdings has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $6.00.

Jerash Holdings (US) Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Jerash Holdings (US)’s dividend payout ratio is 105.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Jerash Holdings (US)

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) during the 1st quarter worth $260,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Jerash Holdings (US) by 42.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 19,853 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Jerash Holdings (US) during the first quarter valued at $89,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Jerash Holdings (US) by 49.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 15,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Jerash Holdings (US) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and readymade sport and outerwear. The company offers t-shirts; jackets and pullover; pants and shorts; crew neck, polo shirts, and tank tops made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

