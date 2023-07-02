Uber Technologies’ (UBER) “Downgrade” Rating Reiterated at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated their downgrade rating on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

UBER has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.44.

NYSE:UBER opened at $43.17 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies has a 1-year low of $20.43 and a 1-year high of $45.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.95, a PEG ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.57.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 43.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $473,162.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,750 shares in the company, valued at $6,879,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $473,162.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,750 shares in the company, valued at $6,879,237.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 30,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,351,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,485,167 shares in the company, valued at $66,832,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,143 shares of company stock valued at $6,047,399 over the last 90 days. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 848 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 23,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

