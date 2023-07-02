California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by 888

888 restated their upgrade rating on shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CWT. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of California Water Service Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, California Water Service Group has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $61.50.

California Water Service Group Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE CWT opened at $51.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.11. California Water Service Group has a one year low of $49.63 and a one year high of $66.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.53 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

California Water Service Group Dividend Announcement

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.48). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.94 million. Research analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is currently 77.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at California Water Service Group

In other news, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,000 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $56,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,499.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWT. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 80.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. 79.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

