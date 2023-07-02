888 Reaffirms “Maintains” Rating for Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW)

888 reaffirmed their maintains rating on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

SNOW has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Snowflake from $165.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Snowflake from $202.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Snowflake from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Rosenblatt Securities cut Snowflake from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $188.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Snowflake from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $188.80.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $175.98 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.91 and a beta of 0.74. Snowflake has a 12 month low of $119.27 and a 12 month high of $205.66.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $623.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.57 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.81%. Analysts predict that Snowflake will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $300,510.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,366,403.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $2,372,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,751,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $300,510.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,683 shares in the company, valued at $32,366,403.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,586 shares of company stock valued at $14,290,224 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

