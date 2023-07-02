Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Insider Purchases £1,881.60 in Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Free Report) insider Nathan James McLean Imlach bought 320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 588 ($7.48) per share, for a total transaction of £1,881.60 ($2,392.37).

Nathan James McLean Imlach also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 31st, Nathan James McLean Imlach bought 260 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 722 ($9.18) per share, for a total transaction of £1,877.20 ($2,386.78).

On Friday, April 28th, Nathan James McLean Imlach bought 238 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 790 ($10.04) per share, for a total transaction of £1,880.20 ($2,390.59).

Mortgage Advice Bureau Price Performance

Shares of LON MAB1 opened at GBX 590 ($7.50) on Friday. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a twelve month low of GBX 406.64 ($5.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,042.96 ($13.26). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 740.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 657.40. The company has a market capitalization of £337.07 million, a PE ratio of 2,681.82, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.27.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Company Profile

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. It offers proprietary technology and services, which includes adviser recruitment and lead generation, learning and development, compliance auditing and supervision, and digital marketing and website solutions.

