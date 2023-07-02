Sarika Patel Buys 5,000 Shares of SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (LON:SEIT) Stock

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (LON:SEIT – Free Report) insider Sarika Patel acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.95) per share, with a total value of £3,750 ($4,767.96).

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust stock opened at GBX 74.20 ($0.94) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £816.20 million, a PE ratio of 1,060.00 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 88.54 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 91.23. SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 74.20 ($0.94) and a 52 week high of GBX 125.60 ($1.60).

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8,571.43%.

About SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC invests in energy efficiency projects. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

