Christopher Knowles Purchases 20,000 Shares of SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (LON:SEIT) Stock

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (LON:SEIT – Free Report) insider Christopher Knowles bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of £15,000 ($19,071.84).

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of LON:SEIT opened at GBX 74.20 ($0.94) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 88.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 91.23. The stock has a market cap of £816.20 million, a PE ratio of 1,060.00 and a beta of 0.44. SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc has a one year low of GBX 74.20 ($0.94) and a one year high of GBX 125.60 ($1.60).

Get SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust alerts:

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8,571.43%.

About SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC invests in energy efficiency projects. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

