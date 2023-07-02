Hostmore plc (LON:MORE) Insider Acquires £5,116.32 in Stock

Hostmore plc (LON:MORE – Free Report) insider Julie McEwan bought 23,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 22 ($0.28) per share, for a total transaction of £5,116.32 ($6,505.17).

Hostmore Price Performance

MORE stock opened at GBX 20.40 ($0.26) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £25.73 million and a PE ratio of -26.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 20.78 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 696.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.37. Hostmore plc has a one year low of GBX 10.80 ($0.14) and a one year high of GBX 36.95 ($0.47).

Hostmore Company Profile

Featured Articles

Hostmore plc operates in the hospitality business. It operates American-themed casual dining restaurants under the TGI Fridays brand; cocktail-led bar and restaurants under the 63rd+1st brand; and fast casual dining restaurants under the Fridays and Go brand. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

