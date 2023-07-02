Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott Buys 19,150 Shares of K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT) Stock

K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT – Free Report) insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 19,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 122 ($1.55) per share, with a total value of £23,363 ($29,705.02).

Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 16th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 22,451 shares of K3 Business Technology Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 122 ($1.55) per share, with a total value of £27,390.22 ($34,825.45).

On Friday, May 19th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 725,444 shares of K3 Business Technology Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.14) per share, with a total value of £652,899.60 ($830,132.99).

On Friday, May 5th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 20,165 shares of K3 Business Technology Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.40) per share, with a total value of £22,181.50 ($28,202.80).

On Friday, April 28th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 2,027 shares of K3 Business Technology Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.40) per share, with a total value of £2,229.70 ($2,834.97).

On Tuesday, April 11th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 10,000 shares of K3 Business Technology Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.40) per share, with a total value of £11,000 ($13,986.01).

Shares of KBT opened at GBX 126 ($1.60) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of £56.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,400.00 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 119.10 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 117.58. K3 Business Technology Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 107 ($1.36) and a 12 month high of GBX 148.50 ($1.89).

K3 Business Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides computer software and consultancy services primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through K3 Products and Third-Party Products segments. The company offers K3|imagine, a cloud-native and technology agnostic platform; K3|fashion, a concept-to-consumer solution; K3|dataswitch, a real-time orchestration; K3|ViJi; K3|pebblestone; and K3 Legacy Solutions, as well as SYSPRO.

