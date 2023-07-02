Atb Cap Markets Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stantec in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 28th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.70. Atb Cap Markets currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Stantec’s current full-year earnings is $2.58 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The business had revenue of $908.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.16 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.52%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stantec in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James cut Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stantec has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.40.

STN opened at $65.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84 and a beta of 0.90. Stantec has a 1 year low of $42.74 and a 1 year high of $65.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.144 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.32%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stantec by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management acquired a new position in Stantec in the 4th quarter worth about $12,524,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Stantec in the 4th quarter worth about $4,680,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in Stantec by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 146,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,005,000 after purchasing an additional 50,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Stantec by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

