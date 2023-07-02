Insider Buying: TR Property Investment Trust plc (LON:TRY) Insider Purchases 2,978 Shares of Stock

TR Property Investment Trust plc (LON:TRY – Free Report) insider Kate Bolsover purchased 2,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 267 ($3.39) per share, for a total transaction of £7,951.26 ($10,109.68).

Kate Bolsover also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 20th, Kate Bolsover purchased 1,745 shares of TR Property Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.62) per share, for a total transaction of £4,973.25 ($6,323.27).

TR Property Investment Trust Price Performance

TR Property Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 265 ($3.37) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 3.14. TR Property Investment Trust plc has a 1-year low of GBX 261 ($3.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 413.50 ($5.26). The company has a market cap of £840.98 million, a PE ratio of -147.22 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 287.80 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 301.23.

TR Property Investment Trust Increases Dividend

About TR Property Investment Trust

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 29th will be paid a GBX 9.85 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from TR Property Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $5.65. This represents a dividend yield of 3.51%. TR Property Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -833.33%.

TR Property Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund is managed by Thames River Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in the real estate sector.

