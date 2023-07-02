Jon Boaden Sells 8,794 Shares of Volex plc (LON:VLX) Stock

Volex plc (LON:VLX – Free Report) insider Jon Boaden sold 8,794 shares of Volex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 283 ($3.60), for a total value of £24,887.02 ($31,642.75).

Volex Stock Performance

VLX opened at GBX 283.50 ($3.60) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £512.91 million, a PE ratio of 1,575.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.23. Volex plc has a 1 year low of GBX 198 ($2.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 325 ($4.13). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 274.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 249.61.

Get Volex alerts:

Volex Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This is a boost from Volex’s previous dividend of $1.30. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. Volex’s payout ratio is currently 2,222.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Volex

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Volex from GBX 490 ($6.23) to GBX 430 ($5.47) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. It provides integrated manufacturing services, such as box builds, wire and cable harnesses, electrical control panels, electromechanical assemblies and systems, printed circuit board assemblies, and ruggedized harness and overmoulding, as well as high mix and low volume manufacturing.

