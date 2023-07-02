Nigel Rich CBE Buys 32,728 Shares of Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT) Stock

Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT – Free Report) insider Nigel Rich CBE acquired 32,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 38 ($0.48) per share, for a total transaction of £12,436.64 ($15,812.64).

Foxtons Group Price Performance

Foxtons Group stock opened at GBX 37.75 ($0.48) on Friday. Foxtons Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 27.05 ($0.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 45 ($0.57). The firm has a market capitalization of £113.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,258.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 38.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 37.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.88.

Get Foxtons Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 40 ($0.51) price objective on shares of Foxtons Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

About Foxtons Group

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Financial Services. The Lettings segment engages in letting and managing residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Foxtons Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foxtons Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.