Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $10.15 Per Share (NYSE:GPI)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Group 1 Automotive in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now anticipates that the company will earn $10.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $9.78. The consensus estimate for Group 1 Automotive’s current full-year earnings is $40.42 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s Q4 2023 earnings at $7.93 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $37.82 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $6.77 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $10.29 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $8.49 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $33.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $34.35 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Performance

Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $258.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $231.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.72. Group 1 Automotive has a 52 week low of $136.16 and a 52 week high of $259.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $10.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.70 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.81 earnings per share.

Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.78, for a total transaction of $616,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,330,296.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.78, for a total value of $616,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,330,296.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Edward Mckissic sold 140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $30,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,140 shares of company stock worth $3,724,700 over the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Group 1 Automotive

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter worth about $633,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 6.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 186,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,124,000 after purchasing an additional 11,606 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $388,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 596,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,087,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

