Raymond James Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) – Analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Methanex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 27th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.74. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Methanex’s current full-year earnings is $2.09 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.99 EPS.

Get Methanex alerts:

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.19. Methanex had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Methanex Stock Up 1.4 %

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised Methanex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Methanex in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Methanex from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on Methanex from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Methanex from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.64.

Shares of NASDAQ MEOH opened at $41.37 on Friday. Methanex has a 1 year low of $28.73 and a 1 year high of $54.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Methanex

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 14.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,618,947 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $354,536,000 after buying an additional 978,936 shares during the period. Standard Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 2,580,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,679,000 after buying an additional 390,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,951,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,194,000 after buying an additional 19,735 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 60.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,631,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $89,072,000 after buying an additional 616,146 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 156.4% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,208,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,211,000 after buying an additional 736,844 shares during the period. 70.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methanex Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.185 dividend. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Methanex’s payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

Methanex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.