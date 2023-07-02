KeyCorp Weighs in on Paramount Global’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PARA)

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Paramount Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 28th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now expects that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Paramount Global’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Paramount Global’s FY2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Paramount Global from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.70.

Shares of PARA stock opened at $15.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.85 and a 200-day moving average of $19.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $27.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.65.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is presently -25.64%.

In related news, Director Shari Redstone acquired 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.06 per share, with a total value of $2,484,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 577,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,690,583.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Duality Advisers LP increased its position in Paramount Global by 97.1% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 54,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 26,734 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Paramount Global by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 72,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 10,684 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Paramount Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Paramount Global by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Paramount Global by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 293,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

