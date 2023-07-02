Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) Insider Acquires £50,138 in Stock

Workspace Group plc (LON:WKPFree Report) insider Duncan Owen bought 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 473 ($6.01) per share, with a total value of £50,138 ($63,748.25).

Workspace Group Price Performance

Workspace Group stock opened at GBX 472.80 ($6.01) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 488.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 479.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £906.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,251.43, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.11. Workspace Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 335.20 ($4.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 611.50 ($7.77).

Workspace Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 17.40 ($0.22) per share. This is a boost from Workspace Group’s previous dividend of $8.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.63%. Workspace Group’s payout ratio is presently -12,380.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WKP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.01) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.63) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 650 ($8.26) to GBX 700 ($8.90) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 834 ($10.60) target price on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Workspace Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 640.67 ($8.15).

Workspace Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993. We are home to thousands of businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best. We provide inspiring, flexible work spaces in dynamic London locations.

Further Reading

