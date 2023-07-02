Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) Insider Acquires £50,138 in Stock

Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP – Free Report) insider Duncan Owen bought 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 473 ($6.01) per share, with a total value of £50,138 ($63,748.25).
Workspace Group Price Performance
Workspace Group stock opened at GBX 472.80 ($6.01) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 488.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 479.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £906.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,251.43, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.11. Workspace Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 335.20 ($4.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 611.50 ($7.77).
Workspace Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 17.40 ($0.22) per share. This is a boost from Workspace Group’s previous dividend of $8.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.63%. Workspace Group’s payout ratio is presently -12,380.95%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Workspace Group Company Profile
Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993. We are home to thousands of businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best. We provide inspiring, flexible work spaces in dynamic London locations.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Workspace Group
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Workspace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workspace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.