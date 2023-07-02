Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) Insider Acquires £50,138 in Stock

Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP – Free Report) insider Duncan Owen bought 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 473 ($6.01) per share, with a total value of £50,138 ($63,748.25).

Workspace Group Price Performance

Workspace Group stock opened at GBX 472.80 ($6.01) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 488.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 479.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £906.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,251.43, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.11. Workspace Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 335.20 ($4.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 611.50 ($7.77).

Get Workspace Group alerts:

Workspace Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 17.40 ($0.22) per share. This is a boost from Workspace Group’s previous dividend of $8.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.63%. Workspace Group’s payout ratio is presently -12,380.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Workspace Group Company Profile

WKP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.01) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.63) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 650 ($8.26) to GBX 700 ($8.90) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 834 ($10.60) target price on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Workspace Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 640.67 ($8.15).

(Free Report)

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993. We are home to thousands of businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best. We provide inspiring, flexible work spaces in dynamic London locations.

Further Reading

