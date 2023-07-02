Mark Dixon Buys 41,562 Shares of IWG plc (LON:IWG) Stock

IWG plc (LON:IWG – Free Report) insider Mark Dixon acquired 41,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.70) per share, with a total value of £55,693.08 ($70,811.29).

IWG Price Performance

Shares of LON IWG opened at GBX 137.80 ($1.75) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,252.73, a PEG ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 153.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 166.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,941.28, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.45. IWG plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 111.25 ($1.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 200 ($2.54).

Get IWG alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on IWG from GBX 150 ($1.91) to GBX 190 ($2.42) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

About IWG

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers coworking and collaboration spaces; flexible and scalable spaces; work and community spaces; private, professional, and memberships workspaces; virtual offices, meeting rooms, and lounges; and reception services and conference products.

Further Reading

