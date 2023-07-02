Clive Whiley Purchases 200,000 Shares of De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR) Stock

De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR – Free Report) insider Clive Whiley purchased 200,000 shares of De La Rue stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.55) per share, with a total value of £86,000 ($109,345.20).

De La Rue Trading Up 9.1 %

De La Rue stock opened at GBX 48 ($0.61) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 39.03 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 55.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £93.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -685.71, a P/E/G ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.44. De La Rue plc has a 12-month low of GBX 29.10 ($0.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 111 ($1.41). The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.70.

Get De La Rue alerts:

About De La Rue

(Free Report)

Further Reading

De La Rue plc designs, manufactures, and delivers banknotes in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, Rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Currency, Authentication, and Identity Solutions. The company offers printed banknotes, and polymer and security features.

Receive News & Ratings for De La Rue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for De La Rue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.