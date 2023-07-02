Clive Whiley Purchases 200,000 Shares of De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR) Stock

De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR – Free Report) insider Clive Whiley purchased 200,000 shares of De La Rue stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.55) per share, with a total value of £86,000 ($109,345.20).
De La Rue Trading Up 9.1 %
De La Rue stock opened at GBX 48 ($0.61) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 39.03 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 55.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £93.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -685.71, a P/E/G ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.44. De La Rue plc has a 12-month low of GBX 29.10 ($0.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 111 ($1.41). The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.70.
About De La Rue
Further Reading
