PZ Cussons plc (LON:PZC) Insider Acquires £100,122 in Stock

PZ Cussons plc (LON:PZC – Free Report) insider Jonathan Myers purchased 61,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 164 ($2.09) per share, for a total transaction of £100,122 ($127,300.70).

Jonathan Myers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 19th, Jonathan Myers acquired 85 shares of PZ Cussons stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 176 ($2.24) per share, with a total value of £149.60 ($190.21).

On Monday, April 17th, Jonathan Myers acquired 75 shares of PZ Cussons stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 198 ($2.52) per share, with a total value of £148.50 ($188.81).

PZ Cussons Stock Performance

Shares of PZ Cussons stock opened at GBX 162 ($2.06) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 189.58 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 195.72. PZ Cussons plc has a 1-year low of GBX 160 ($2.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 223 ($2.84). The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.10. The company has a market cap of £694.53 million, a PE ratio of 1,157.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PZ Cussons Company Profile

A number of analysts have issued reports on PZC shares. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PZ Cussons in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.31) price objective on shares of PZ Cussons in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PZ Cussons from GBX 205 ($2.61) to GBX 208 ($2.64) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PZ Cussons currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 253.25 ($3.22).

PZ Cussons plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care products, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; ointments; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.

Further Reading

