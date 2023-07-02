ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXCFree Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their target price on shares of ChromaDex from $7.50 to $6.60 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of ChromaDex from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

ChromaDex Stock Performance

CDXC opened at $1.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.63. The firm has a market cap of $117.70 million, a PE ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 1.79. ChromaDex has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $2.24.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXCFree Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.37 million. ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 51.99%. Equities analysts forecast that ChromaDex will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChromaDex

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDXC. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ChromaDex by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 558,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 5,524 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in ChromaDex by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 126,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in ChromaDex by 130.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 9,321 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in ChromaDex by 7.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in ChromaDex by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

About ChromaDex



ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on developing healthy aging products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers and distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

Featured Articles

