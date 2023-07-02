ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their target price on shares of ChromaDex from $7.50 to $6.60 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of ChromaDex from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

ChromaDex Stock Performance

CDXC opened at $1.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.63. The firm has a market cap of $117.70 million, a PE ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 1.79. ChromaDex has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $2.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChromaDex

ChromaDex ( NASDAQ:CDXC Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.37 million. ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 51.99%. Equities analysts forecast that ChromaDex will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDXC. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ChromaDex by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 558,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 5,524 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in ChromaDex by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 126,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in ChromaDex by 130.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 9,321 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in ChromaDex by 7.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in ChromaDex by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

About ChromaDex

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on developing healthy aging products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers and distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

