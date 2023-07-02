StockNews.com Upgrades National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) to Buy

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

National Beverage Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of FIZZ opened at $48.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 1.00. National Beverage has a 52-week low of $38.40 and a 52-week high of $57.65.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $286.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.30 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Beverage

National Beverage Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of National Beverage by 80.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of National Beverage by 80.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. 23.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

