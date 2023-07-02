Nicholas Robertson Sells 250,389 Shares of ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) Stock

ASOS Plc (LON:ASC – Free Report) insider Nicholas Robertson sold 250,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 401 ($5.10), for a total value of £1,004,059.89 ($1,276,617.79).

ASOS Stock Performance

Shares of LON ASC opened at GBX 382.70 ($4.87) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 481.56 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 651.63. ASOS Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 320.33 ($4.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,181 ($15.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.85, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £456.03 million, a PE ratio of -160.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 3.08.

Get ASOS alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised ASOS to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 780 ($9.92) to GBX 600 ($7.63) in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Liberum Capital raised ASOS to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 500 ($6.36) to GBX 470 ($5.98) in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on ASOS from GBX 1,000 ($12.71) to GBX 940 ($11.95) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 625 ($7.95) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 788.64 ($10.03).

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

See Also

