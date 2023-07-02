Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $83.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $82.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.88.

Twilio Stock Performance

TWLO opened at $63.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.12. Twilio has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $98.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.82 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 34.79% and a negative return on equity of 6.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twilio will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total transaction of $53,255.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 212,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,674,039.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Twilio news, insider Elena A. Donio sold 6,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $434,948.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 425,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,516,621.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total transaction of $53,255.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 212,897 shares in the company, valued at $9,674,039.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,090 shares of company stock worth $1,114,502 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twilio

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 18.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 8.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 419.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 0.7% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 29,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

