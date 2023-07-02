MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MCFT. B. Riley lowered their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on MasterCraft Boat in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on MasterCraft Boat in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.17.

NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $30.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.81. MasterCraft Boat has a one year low of $18.49 and a one year high of $35.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.54. The stock has a market cap of $536.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.75.

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $166.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.37 million. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 64.21% and a net margin of 8.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 143.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in MasterCraft Boat in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Group One Trading L.P. grew its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through four segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

