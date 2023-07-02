NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR – Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lowered shares of NN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

NN Stock Performance

NNBR stock opened at $2.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $109.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.64. NN has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Insider Activity at NN

NN ( NASDAQ:NNBR Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $127.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.10 million. NN had a negative net margin of 6.62% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. On average, equities analysts forecast that NN will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NN news, Director Joao V. Faria purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.74 per share, for a total transaction of $52,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 227,963 shares in the company, valued at $396,655.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NN news, major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc purchased 277,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $285,895.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,921,711 shares in the company, valued at $5,069,362.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joao V. Faria purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.74 per share, for a total transaction of $52,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 227,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,655.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 794,280 shares of company stock valued at $862,447 in the last three months. 3.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NN

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of NN by 1,135.5% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,138,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,948 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new stake in shares of NN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $526,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,243,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of NN by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,450,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NN by 130.1% during the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 490,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 277,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

About NN

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision metal and plastic components and assemblies. It operates through two segments, Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for automotive and general industrial end markets for use in power steering, braking, transmissions, gasoline fuel system, diesel injection, and diesel emissions treatment applications, as well as use in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning.

