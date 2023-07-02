Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MBUU. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Malibu Boats presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.71.

MBUU stock opened at $58.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.59. Malibu Boats has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $70.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $375.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.24 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 31.40%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Malibu Boats will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Malibu Boats by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,632,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,722,000 after purchasing an additional 15,550 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Malibu Boats by 2.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,446,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,643,000 after purchasing an additional 38,651 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Malibu Boats by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,147,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,052,000 after purchasing an additional 31,327 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Malibu Boats by 6.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 798,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,099,000 after purchasing an additional 46,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southernsun Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Malibu Boats by 7.0% in the first quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 462,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,104,000 after purchasing an additional 30,207 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

