Short Interest in Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Decreases By 51.8%

Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 547,400 shares, a decline of 51.8% from the May 31st total of 1,136,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 66.0 days.
Alsea Stock Performance
Alsea stock opened at $3.30 on Friday. Alsea has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $3.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.49.
About Alsea
