Short Interest in Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Decreases By 51.8%

Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 547,400 shares, a decline of 51.8% from the May 31st total of 1,136,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 66.0 days.

Alsea Stock Performance

Alsea stock opened at $3.30 on Friday. Alsea has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $3.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.49.

About Alsea

Alsea, SAB. de C.V. operates restaurants in Latin America and Europe. It operates fast food, coffee shops, casual food, and family restaurants under the Domino's Pizza, Starbucks, Burger King, Chili's, PF Chang's, Italianni's, The Cheesecake Factory, Vips, The gate, Foster's Hollywood, Archies, Ginos, T.G.I.

