Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Short Interest Up 136.5% in June

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a growth of 136.5% from the May 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Ajinomoto Stock Performance
AJINY opened at $39.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.38 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Ajinomoto has a 12-month low of $24.07 and a 12-month high of $42.21.
About Ajinomoto
