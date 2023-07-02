AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Short Interest Down 49.1% in June

AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a drop of 49.1% from the May 31st total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut AIB Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on AIB Group from GBX 430 ($5.47) to GBX 510 ($6.48) in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded AIB Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AIB Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.03.

AIB Group Stock Performance

AIBRF opened at $4.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.04. AIB Group has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $4.33.

AIB Group Company Profile

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers in the Republic of Ireland and the United Kingdom. It operates through Retail Banking, AIB Capital Markets, and AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

