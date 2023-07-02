Adtran Networks SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Adtran Networks SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 57.9% from the May 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Adtran Networks Stock Performance

ADVOF opened at $20.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.00 and a 200 day moving average of $22.73. Adtran Networks has a fifty-two week low of $17.39 and a fifty-two week high of $23.78.

Adtran Networks (OTCMKTS:ADVOF – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Adtran Networks had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $192.42 million during the quarter.

About Adtran Networks

Adtran Networks SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions for telecommunications carriers and enterprises to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.

