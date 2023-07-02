CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCMKTS:ACDSF) Short Interest Update

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCMKTS:ACDSF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,144,100 shares, a growth of 94.4% from the May 31st total of 1,103,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 49.6 days.
CapitaLand Ascendas REIT Trading Down 3.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:ACDSF opened at $1.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.06 and its 200-day moving average is $2.07. CapitaLand Ascendas REIT has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $2.29.
Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of CapitaLand Ascendas REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.
CapitaLand Ascendas REIT Company Profile
CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (CLAR), formerly known as Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust (Ascendas Reit), is Singapore's first and largest listed business space and industrial real estate investment trust. It was listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) in November 2002.
