Short Interest in AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) Grows By 200.0%

AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ACAN opened at $0.17 on Friday. AmeriCann has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.21.

AmeriCann, Inc operates as a specialized cannabis company in the United States. It engages in the product manufacturing and greenhouse cultivation facilities for licensed cannabis business. The company's flagship project is the Massachusetts Cannabis Center that is developed on a 52-acre parcel of land located in Freetown, southeastern Massachusetts.

