Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a decline of 55.9% from the May 31st total of 45,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Aftermath Silver Stock Performance
Aftermath Silver stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. Aftermath Silver has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.19.
Aftermath Silver Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aftermath Silver
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Aftermath Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aftermath Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.