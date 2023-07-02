Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a decline of 55.9% from the May 31st total of 45,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Aftermath Silver Stock Performance

Aftermath Silver stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. Aftermath Silver has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.19.

Aftermath Silver Company Profile

Aftermath Silver Ltd., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. It holds interests in the Cachinal and Challacollo property located in Chile; and Berenguela property located in Puno, Peru. The company was formerly known as Full Metal Zinc Ltd.

