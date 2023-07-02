AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) Short Interest Update

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 116.7% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
AGL Energy Price Performance
AGLXY stock opened at $7.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.55. AGL Energy has a 12 month low of $3.98 and a 12 month high of $7.44.
AGL Energy Company Profile
