AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jul 2nd, 2023

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXYFree Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 116.7% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

AGL Energy Price Performance

AGLXY stock opened at $7.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.55. AGL Energy has a 12 month low of $3.98 and a 12 month high of $7.44.

AGL Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

AGL Energy Limited supplies energy and other services to residential, small and large businesses, and wholesale customers in Australia. It operates through three segments: Customer Markets, Integrated Energy, and Investments. The company engages in generating electricity through coal and gas-fired generation, thermal, hydro, wind, batteries, and solar power plants; gas storage activities; and the retail sale of electricity, gas, broadband/mobile/voice, solar, and energy efficiency products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AGL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.